NC State sophomore Dennis Parker enters transfer portal

Parker started 12 of 29 games he played in his freshman year. The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder played the small-ball power forward position for former coach Kevin Keatts .

Parker battled some ankle injuries and averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season. He had a season-high 10 points against Coppin State on Dec. 10.

Parker averaged 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. He exploded for 18 points and nine rebounds in his fourth college game in a 84-78 win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 23, 2023. Parker also had 15 points and three three-pointers in a 76-60 win over Virginia on Jan. 6, 2024.

The Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High product was ranked No. 98 overall in the class of 2023 by Rivals.com. Parker averaged 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game at John Marshall his senior year.

Parker picked NC State over Georgetown and Oklahoma State, and USC and Missouri were also in the mix.

Parker’s departure gives NC State at least five scholarships available for new coach Will Wade.