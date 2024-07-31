2024 Nottoway Cougars Preview
Nottoway Cougars
Head Coach Glenn Pettis
2023 record 2-8 (D2)
After an 11-1 season in 2022, the Cougars have combined for six wins in the past two seasons. The team is optimistic they can get back to the playoffs. Nottoway did play better during the second half of the 2023 season including winning their season finale.
2024 Nottoway Schedule Maxpreps
Offense
Junior Anton Carter (6-foot-0, 225) was the James River District Offensive Player of the Year after gaining 1577 rushing yards on 167 carries with 19 touchdowns.
