Nottoway Cougars

Head Coach Glenn Pettis

2023 record 2-8 (D2)​

After an 11-1 season in 2022, the Cougars have combined for six wins in the past two seasons. The team is optimistic they can get back to the playoffs. Nottoway did play better during the second half of the 2023 season including winning their season finale.

2024 Nottoway Schedule Maxpreps



