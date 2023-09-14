2023 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Schedule (9-14)
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week (entering Week 4 action that starts on September 14, 2023).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT:
Team - District; Overall Record
Lord Botetourt....0..0.....2..1
Northside.........0..0.....2..1
William Byrd......0..0.....2..1
William Fleming...0..0.....2..1
Franklin County...0..0.....1..2
Staunton River....0..0.....1..2
Week 3 games
Liberty Christian 49, Franklin County 6
Northside 34, Hidden Valley 27
Lord Botetourt 48, Pulaski County 20
Staunton River 57, Liberty-Bedford
Christiansburg 14, William Byrd 10
Salem 33, William Fleming 14
Friday games
Magna Vista at Franklin County
Lord Botetourt at Appomattox County
Salem at Northside
Staunton River at Tunstall
William Byrd at Bassett
William Fleming at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT:
Fluvanna County.....0..0.....2..0
Louisa County.......0..0.....2..1
Monticello..........0..0.....2..1
Orange County.......0..0.....2..1
Charlottesville.....0..0.....0..2
Goochland...........0..0.....0..2
Western Albemarle...0..0.....0..2
Albemarle...........0..0.....0..3
Week 3 games
Fluvanna County 38, Chancellor 33
Orange County 20, Goochland 0
Massaponax 33, Louisa County 14
PH-Roanoke 49, Albemarle 6
Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27
Friday games
Charlottesville at Spotswood
Buckingham County at Fluvanna County
Goochland at Armstrong
Harrisonburg at Orange County
Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle
PIEDMONT DISTRICT:
Magna Vista..........0..0.....2..0
Bassett..............0..0.....2..1
George Washington....0..0.....0..3
Halifax County.......0..0.....0..3
Martinsville.........0..0.....0..3
Mecklenburg County...0..0.....0..3
Tunstall.............0..0.....0..3
Week 3 games
Bassett 35, Dan River 12
E.C. Glass 27, George Washington 14
Jefferson Forest 42, Halifax County 0
Amherst County 28, Mecklenburg County 7
Chatham 34, Martinsville 16
Gretna 49, Tunstall 0
Friday games
William Byrd at Bassett
Magna Vista at Franklin County
Martinsville at Dan River
Central-Lunenburg at Mecklenburg County
Staunton River at Tunstall
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT:
Christiansburg...0..0.....3..0
PH-Roanoke.......0..0.....3..0
Salem............0..0.....2..1
Pulaski County...0..0.....1..1
Blacksburg.......0..0.....1..2
Cave Spring......0..0.....1..2
Hidden Valley....0..0.....0..3
Week 3 games
Blacksburg 40, Floyd County 14
Glenvar 7, Cave Spring 3
Christiansburg 14, William Byrd 10
Northside 34, Hidden Valley 27
PH-Roanoke 49, Albemarle 6
Lord Botetourt 48, Pulaski County 20
Salem 33, William Fleming 14
Friday games
Rockbridge County at Blacksburg
Cave Spring at Christiansburg
Glenvar at Hidden Valley
William Fleming at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Pulaski County at Princeton (W.Va.)
Salem at Northside
SEMINOLE DISTRICT:
Jefferson Forest....0..0.....3..0
Rustburg............0..0.....3..0
Amherst County......0..0.....2..0
Heritage-Lynchburg..0..0.....2..0
Liberty Christian...0..0.....2..0
E.C. Glass..........0..0.....2..1
Brookville..........0..0.....1..1
Liberty-Bedford.....0..0.....0..3
Week 3 games
Amherst County 28, Mecklenburg County 7
E.C. Glass 27, George Washington 14
Heritage-Lynchburg 20, Appomattox County 6
Jefferson Forest 42, Halifax County 0
Staunton River 57, Liberty-Bedford 0
Liberty Christian 49, Franklin County 6
Rustburg 51, Stuarts Draft 13
Friday games
Amherst County at Liberty Christian
Rustburg at Brookville
Liberty-Bedford at E.C. Glass
Heritage at Jefferson Forest
VALLEY DISTRICT:
Turner Ashby........0..0.....3..0
Broadway............0..0.....2..1
East Rockingham.....0..0.....2..1
Spotswood...........0..0.....2..1
William Monroe......0..0.....2..1
Harrisonburg........0..0.....0..2
Rockbridge County...0..0.....0..3
Week 3 games
Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6
Alleghany 55, Rockbridge County 8
William Monroe 21, Luray 19
Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13
Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27
East Rockingham 35, Page County 0
Friday games
Fort Defiance at Broadway
Buffalo Gap at East Rockingham
Harrisonburg at Orange County
Rockbridge County at Blacksburg
Charlottesville at Spotswood
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby
Madison County at William Monroe
DOGWOOD DISTRICT:
Chatham.............0..0.....3..0
Nelson County.......0..0.....3..0
Altavista...........0..0.....2..1
Gretna..............0..0.....2..1
Appomattox County...0..0.....1..2
Dan River...........0..0.....1..2
William Campbell....0..0.....1..2
Week 3 games
Altavista 42, Cumberland 14
Heritage-Lynchburg 20, Appomattox County 6
Chatham 34, Martinsville 16
Bassett 35, Dan River 12
Gretna 49, Tunstall 0
Buckingham County 33, William Campbell 6
Nelson County 30, Prince Edward County 8
Friday games
Lord Botetourt at Appomattox County
Chatham at Patrick County
Martinsville at Dan River
Nelson County at Cumberland
William Campbell at Randolph-Henry
MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT:
Ridgeview......1..0.....3..0
Union..........1..0.....2..1
John Battle....1..0.....1..2
Abingdon.......1..1.....1..2
Central-Wise...0..1.....2..1
Gate City......0..1.....2..1
Lee............0..1.....1..1
Week 3 games
Abingdon 17, Gate City 14
Ridgeview 44, Central-Wise 7
Holston 13, John Battle 12, OT
Science Hill (Tenn.) 27, Union 6
Friday games
Letcher County (Ky.) at Central-Wise
Lee at Pineville (Ky.)
Marion at Gate City
Ridgeview at Virginia High
Union at Graham
Saturday game
Abingdon at Richlands
SHENANDOAH DISTRICT:
Riverheads........1..0.....2..1
Staunton..........0..0.....1..2
Stuarts Draft.....0..0.....1..2
Wilson Memorial...0..0.....1..2
Buffalo Gap.......0..0.....0..3
Waynesboro........0..0.....0..3
Fort Defiance.....0..1.....0..3
Week 3 games
Clarke County 40, Buffalo Gap 7
Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 13
Central-Woodstock 14, Staunton 6
Rustburg 51, Stuarts Draft 13
Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6
Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13
Friday games
Buffalo Gap at East Rockingham
Fort Defiance at Broadway
James River at Staunton
Luray at Stuarts Draft
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby
Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT:
Marion..........1..0.....2..1
Tazewell........1..0.....1..1
Graham..........0..0.....3..0
Virginia High...0..0.....1..2
Lebanon.........0..1.....0..3
Richlands.......0..1.....0..3
Week 3 games
Graham 37, George Wythe 0
Marion 40, Lebanon 20
Tazewell 39, Richlands 36
Radford 43, Virginia High 3
Friday games
Union at Graham
Lebanon at Castlewood
Marion at Gate City
Ridgeview at Virginia High
Tazewell at Fort Chiswell
Saturday game
Abingdon at Richlands
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT:
Alleghany........0..0.....3..0
Glenvar..........0..0.....3..0
James River......0..0.....3..0
Radford..........0..0.....3..0
Patrick County...0..0.....2..1
Carroll County...0..0.....1..2
Floyd County.....0..0.....0..3
Week 3 games
Alleghany 55, Rockbridge County 8
Galax 21, Carroll County 13
Blacksburg 40, Floyd County 14
Glenvar 7, Cave Spring 3
James River 41, Parry McCluer 15
Patrick County 24, North Stokes (N.C.) 20
Radford 43, Virginia High 3
Friday games
Alleghany at Greenbrier East (W.Va.)
Carroll County at George Wythe
Floyd County at Grayson County
Glenvar at Hidden Valley
James River at Staunton
Chatham at Patrick County
Galax at Radford
BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT:
Twin Valley...0..0.....1..1
Hurley........0..0.....1..2
Grundy........0..0.....0..2
Week 3 games
Hurley 39, Van (W.Va.) 14
Friday games
PH-Glade Spring at Grundy
Riverview (W.Va.) at Hurley
Twin Valley at Northwood
CUMBERLAND DISTRICT:
Thomas Walker...1..0.....2..1
Twin Springs....0..0.....2..0
Eastside........0..0.....2..1
Rye Cove........0..0.....2..1
J.I. Burton.....0..0.....0..3
Castlewood......0..1.....0..3
Week 3 games
Thomas Walker 36, Castlewood 14
Eastside 14, River View (W.Va.) 6
PH-Glade Spring 60, J.I. Burton 7
Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32
Friday games
Lebanon at Castlewood
Eastside at Chilhowie
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs
Rye Cove at Thomas Walker
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT:
Honaker...........0..0.....3..0
PH-Glade Spring...0..0.....3..0
Chilhowie.........0..0.....2..1
Holston...........0..0.....2..1
Rural Retreat.....0..0.....1..2
Northwood.........0..0.....0..3
Week 3 games
Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15
Holston 14, John Battle 13, OT
Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32
Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 16
PH-Glade Spring 60, J.I. Burton 7
Grayson County 24, Rural Retreat 14
Friday games
Eastside at Chilhowie
Holston at Honaker
Twin Valley at Northwood
PH-Glade Spring at Grundy
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT:
Grayson County...0..0.....3..0
Fort Chiswell....0..0.....2..0
Auburn...........0..0.....1..1
Giles............0..0.....1..1
Galax............0..0.....1..2
George Wythe.....0..0.....0..2
x-Bland County...0..0.....0..3
Week 3 games
Phelps (Ky.) 20, Bland County 6
Galax 21, Carroll County 13
Graham 37, George Wythe 0
Grayson County 24, Rural Retreat 14
Auburn 54, Craig County 18
Friday games
Eastern Montgomery at Auburn
Tazewell at Fort Chiswell
Galax at Radford
Carroll County at George Wythe
Floyd County at Grayson County
PIONEER DISTRICT:
Team - District; Overall Record
Bath County..........0..0.....3..0
Narrows..............0..0.....3..0
Parry McCluer........0..0.....2..1
Craig County.........0..0.....1..1
Eastern Montgomery...0..0.....1..2
Week 3 games
Bath County 47, Richwood (W.Va.) 6
Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 16
Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15
James River 41, Parry McCluer 13
Auburn 54, Craig County 18
Friday games
Meadow Bridge (W.Va.) at Bath County
Montcalm (W.Va.) at Craig County
Eastern Montgomery at Auburn
Narrows at Giles
Parry McCluer at Mountain View-Quicksburg
x-Not eligible for postseason.
IDLE: Albemarle, Louisa County, George Washington, Halifax County, Monticello, Riverheads, Gretna, John Battle, Altavista, Bland County, Rural Retreat.