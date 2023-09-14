News More News
2023 Roanoke, SW & Central VA Football Standings + Schedule (9-14)

Robert Anderson • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Below, you can find the standings for the districts that make up regions 4D, 3C, 3D, 2C, 2D, 1C and 1D along with upcoming schedules for this week (entering Week 4 action that starts on September 14, 2023).


BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT:

Team - District; Overall Record

Lord Botetourt....0..0.....2..1

Northside.........0..0.....2..1

William Byrd......0..0.....2..1

William Fleming...0..0.....2..1

Franklin County...0..0.....1..2

Staunton River....0..0.....1..2


Week 3 games

Liberty Christian 49, Franklin County 6

Northside 34, Hidden Valley 27

Lord Botetourt 48, Pulaski County 20

Staunton River 57, Liberty-Bedford

Christiansburg 14, William Byrd 10

Salem 33, William Fleming 14


Friday games

Magna Vista at Franklin County

Lord Botetourt at Appomattox County

Salem at Northside

Staunton River at Tunstall

William Byrd at Bassett

William Fleming at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.


JEFFERSON DISTRICT:

Massaponax responded from a loss to Glen Allen by handing Jefferson District power Louisa its first blemish, 33-14
Massaponax responded from a loss to Glen Allen by handing Jefferson District power Louisa its first blemish, 33-14 (Bob Lanum of BobLimages.com)

Fluvanna County.....0..0.....2..0

Louisa County.......0..0.....2..1

Monticello..........0..0.....2..1

Orange County.......0..0.....2..1

Charlottesville.....0..0.....0..2

Goochland...........0..0.....0..2

Western Albemarle...0..0.....0..2

Albemarle...........0..0.....0..3


Week 3 games

Fluvanna County 38, Chancellor 33

Orange County 20, Goochland 0

Massaponax 33, Louisa County 14

PH-Roanoke 49, Albemarle 6

Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27


Friday games

Charlottesville at Spotswood

Buckingham County at Fluvanna County

Goochland at Armstrong

Harrisonburg at Orange County

Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle


PIEDMONT DISTRICT:

Magna Vista..........0..0.....2..0

Bassett..............0..0.....2..1

George Washington....0..0.....0..3

Halifax County.......0..0.....0..3

Martinsville.........0..0.....0..3

Mecklenburg County...0..0.....0..3

Tunstall.............0..0.....0..3


Week 3 games

Bassett 35, Dan River 12

E.C. Glass 27, George Washington 14

Jefferson Forest 42, Halifax County 0

Amherst County 28, Mecklenburg County 7

Chatham 34, Martinsville 16

Gretna 49, Tunstall 0


Friday games

William Byrd at Bassett

Magna Vista at Franklin County

Martinsville at Dan River

Central-Lunenburg at Mecklenburg County

Staunton River at Tunstall


RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT:

Hosting Cave Spring this week, the reigning Region 3D Champion Christiansburg Blue Demons look equipped to make another deep playoff run
Hosting Cave Spring this week, the reigning Region 3D Champion Christiansburg Blue Demons look equipped to make another deep playoff run (Bryant Altizer Photography)

Christiansburg...0..0.....3..0

PH-Roanoke.......0..0.....3..0

Salem............0..0.....2..1

Pulaski County...0..0.....1..1

Blacksburg.......0..0.....1..2

Cave Spring......0..0.....1..2

Hidden Valley....0..0.....0..3


Week 3 games

Blacksburg 40, Floyd County 14

Glenvar 7, Cave Spring 3

Christiansburg 14, William Byrd 10

Northside 34, Hidden Valley 27

PH-Roanoke 49, Albemarle 6

Lord Botetourt 48, Pulaski County 20

Salem 33, William Fleming 14


Friday games

Rockbridge County at Blacksburg

Cave Spring at Christiansburg

Glenvar at Hidden Valley

William Fleming at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.

Pulaski County at Princeton (W.Va.)

Salem at Northside


SEMINOLE DISTRICT:

Jefferson Forest....0..0.....3..0

Rustburg............0..0.....3..0

Amherst County......0..0.....2..0

Heritage-Lynchburg..0..0.....2..0

Liberty Christian...0..0.....2..0

E.C. Glass..........0..0.....2..1

Brookville..........0..0.....1..1

Liberty-Bedford.....0..0.....0..3


Week 3 games

Amherst County 28, Mecklenburg County 7

E.C. Glass 27, George Washington 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 20, Appomattox County 6

Jefferson Forest 42, Halifax County 0

Staunton River 57, Liberty-Bedford 0

Liberty Christian 49, Franklin County 6

Rustburg 51, Stuarts Draft 13


Friday games

Amherst County at Liberty Christian

Rustburg at Brookville

Liberty-Bedford at E.C. Glass

Heritage at Jefferson Forest


VALLEY DISTRICT:

Turner Ashby........0..0.....3..0

Broadway............0..0.....2..1

East Rockingham.....0..0.....2..1

Spotswood...........0..0.....2..1

William Monroe......0..0.....2..1

Harrisonburg........0..0.....0..2

Rockbridge County...0..0.....0..3


Week 3 games

Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6

Alleghany 55, Rockbridge County 8

William Monroe 21, Luray 19

Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13

Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27

East Rockingham 35, Page County 0


Friday games

Fort Defiance at Broadway

Buffalo Gap at East Rockingham

Harrisonburg at Orange County

Rockbridge County at Blacksburg

Charlottesville at Spotswood

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby

Madison County at William Monroe


DOGWOOD DISTRICT:

Chatham.............0..0.....3..0

Nelson County.......0..0.....3..0

Altavista...........0..0.....2..1

Gretna..............0..0.....2..1

Appomattox County...0..0.....1..2

Dan River...........0..0.....1..2

William Campbell....0..0.....1..2


Week 3 games

Altavista 42, Cumberland 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 20, Appomattox County 6

Chatham 34, Martinsville 16

Bassett 35, Dan River 12

Gretna 49, Tunstall 0

Buckingham County 33, William Campbell 6

Nelson County 30, Prince Edward County 8


Friday games

Lord Botetourt at Appomattox County

Chatham at Patrick County

Martinsville at Dan River

Nelson County at Cumberland

William Campbell at Randolph-Henry


MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT:

It's always a big Mountain 7 District clash when Travis Turner's Union Bears get together with the Graham G-Men, who enter as reigning Class 2 State Champs and riding an 18-game winning streak
It's always a big Mountain 7 District clash when Travis Turner's Union Bears get together with the Graham G-Men, who enter as reigning Class 2 State Champs and riding an 18-game winning streak (Rod Johnson, VirginiaPreps.com)

Ridgeview......1..0.....3..0

Union..........1..0.....2..1

John Battle....1..0.....1..2

Abingdon.......1..1.....1..2

Central-Wise...0..1.....2..1

Gate City......0..1.....2..1

Lee............0..1.....1..1


Week 3 games

Abingdon 17, Gate City 14

Ridgeview 44, Central-Wise 7

Holston 13, John Battle 12, OT

Science Hill (Tenn.) 27, Union 6


Friday games

Letcher County (Ky.) at Central-Wise

Lee at Pineville (Ky.)

Marion at Gate City

Ridgeview at Virginia High

Union at Graham


Saturday game

Abingdon at Richlands


SHENANDOAH DISTRICT:

Riverheads........1..0.....2..1

Staunton..........0..0.....1..2

Stuarts Draft.....0..0.....1..2

Wilson Memorial...0..0.....1..2

Buffalo Gap.......0..0.....0..3

Waynesboro........0..0.....0..3

Fort Defiance.....0..1.....0..3


Week 3 games

Clarke County 40, Buffalo Gap 7

Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 13

Central-Woodstock 14, Staunton 6

Rustburg 51, Stuarts Draft 13

Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6

Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13


Friday games

Buffalo Gap at East Rockingham

Fort Defiance at Broadway

James River at Staunton

Luray at Stuarts Draft

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby

Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle


SOUTHWEST DISTRICT:

Marion..........1..0.....2..1

Tazewell........1..0.....1..1

Graham..........0..0.....3..0

Virginia High...0..0.....1..2

Lebanon.........0..1.....0..3

Richlands.......0..1.....0..3


Week 3 games

Graham 37, George Wythe 0

Marion 40, Lebanon 20

Tazewell 39, Richlands 36

Radford 43, Virginia High 3


Friday games

Union at Graham

Lebanon at Castlewood

Marion at Gate City

Ridgeview at Virginia High

Tazewell at Fort Chiswell


Saturday game

Abingdon at Richlands


THREE RIVERS DISTRICT:

Glenvar leaned on its defense in a 7-3 low-scoring battle with Cave Spring
Glenvar leaned on its defense in a 7-3 low-scoring battle with Cave Spring (Randy Fannon)

Alleghany........0..0.....3..0

Glenvar..........0..0.....3..0

James River......0..0.....3..0

Radford..........0..0.....3..0

Patrick County...0..0.....2..1

Carroll County...0..0.....1..2

Floyd County.....0..0.....0..3


Week 3 games

Alleghany 55, Rockbridge County 8

Galax 21, Carroll County 13

Blacksburg 40, Floyd County 14

Glenvar 7, Cave Spring 3

James River 41, Parry McCluer 15

Patrick County 24, North Stokes (N.C.) 20

Radford 43, Virginia High 3


Friday games

Alleghany at Greenbrier East (W.Va.)

Carroll County at George Wythe

Floyd County at Grayson County

Glenvar at Hidden Valley

James River at Staunton

Chatham at Patrick County

Galax at Radford


BLACK DIAMOND DISTRICT:

Twin Valley...0..0.....1..1

Hurley........0..0.....1..2

Grundy........0..0.....0..2


Week 3 games

Hurley 39, Van (W.Va.) 14


Friday games

PH-Glade Spring at Grundy

Riverview (W.Va.) at Hurley

Twin Valley at Northwood


CUMBERLAND DISTRICT:

Thomas Walker...1..0.....2..1

Twin Springs....0..0.....2..0

Eastside........0..0.....2..1

Rye Cove........0..0.....2..1

J.I. Burton.....0..0.....0..3

Castlewood......0..1.....0..3


Week 3 games

Thomas Walker 36, Castlewood 14

Eastside 14, River View (W.Va.) 6

PH-Glade Spring 60, J.I. Burton 7

Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32


Friday games

Lebanon at Castlewood

Eastside at Chilhowie

J.I. Burton at Twin Springs

Rye Cove at Thomas Walker


HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT:

Honaker won a thriller, 40-32 over Rye Cove to stay unbeaten at 3-0 overall
Honaker won a thriller, 40-32 over Rye Cove to stay unbeaten at 3-0 overall

Honaker...........0..0.....3..0

PH-Glade Spring...0..0.....3..0

Chilhowie.........0..0.....2..1

Holston...........0..0.....2..1

Rural Retreat.....0..0.....1..2

Northwood.........0..0.....0..3


Week 3 games

Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15

Holston 14, John Battle 13, OT

Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32

Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 16

PH-Glade Spring 60, J.I. Burton 7

Grayson County 24, Rural Retreat 14


Friday games

Eastside at Chilhowie

Holston at Honaker

Twin Valley at Northwood

PH-Glade Spring at Grundy


MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT:

Grayson County...0..0.....3..0

Fort Chiswell....0..0.....2..0

Auburn...........0..0.....1..1

Giles............0..0.....1..1

Galax............0..0.....1..2

George Wythe.....0..0.....0..2

x-Bland County...0..0.....0..3


Week 3 games

Phelps (Ky.) 20, Bland County 6

Galax 21, Carroll County 13

Graham 37, George Wythe 0

Grayson County 24, Rural Retreat 14

Auburn 54, Craig County 18


Friday games

Eastern Montgomery at Auburn

Tazewell at Fort Chiswell

Galax at Radford

Carroll County at George Wythe

Floyd County at Grayson County


PIONEER DISTRICT:

Team - District; Overall Record

Bath County..........0..0.....3..0

Narrows..............0..0.....3..0

Parry McCluer........0..0.....2..1

Craig County.........0..0.....1..1

Eastern Montgomery...0..0.....1..2


Week 3 games

Bath County 47, Richwood (W.Va.) 6

Eastern Montgomery 22, Northwood 16

Narrows 34, Chilhowie 15

James River 41, Parry McCluer 13

Auburn 54, Craig County 18


Friday games

Meadow Bridge (W.Va.) at Bath County

Montcalm (W.Va.) at Craig County

Eastern Montgomery at Auburn

Narrows at Giles

Parry McCluer at Mountain View-Quicksburg



x-Not eligible for postseason.


IDLE: Albemarle, Louisa County, George Washington, Halifax County, Monticello, Riverheads, Gretna, John Battle, Altavista, Bland County, Rural Retreat.


