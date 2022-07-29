2022 Dinwiddie Generals Preview
2021 RecapThe Generals marched through their regular season competition to record the school's first undefeated regular season since 2017. Dinwiddie averaged 42.1 ppg on offense and surrendered jus...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news