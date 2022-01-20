 VirginiaPreps - 13th Annual VaPreps Classic Day 2 Canceled due to Snowstorm
basketball

13th Annual VaPreps Classic Day 2 Canceled due to Snowstorm

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
We are sorry to inform that due to the expected inclement weather from the snowstorm heading our way across the Commonwealth of Virginia, Day 2 of the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps Basketball Classic scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach has been canceled.

The scheduled matchups were...

11:30 AM - Grassfield vs. Cape Henry
1:10 PM - Patriot vs. Western Branch
2:50 PM - Peninsula Catholic vs. L.C. Bird
5 PM - Virginia Episcopal vs. Green Run
6:40 PM - Varina vs. Salem-VB
8:20 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Landstown


See Rosters, VaPreps Classic Event History + More

*** See Day 1 VaPreps Classic Event Booklet Here ***


Day 1 Game Videos from 13th Annual VaPreps Classic on January 8 at Green Run HS:

Full Game Video - Douglas Freeman 58, Great Bridge 51

Full Game Video - Peninsula Catholic 64, Hargrave Military Academy 59

Full Game Video - Oscar Smith 68, Thomas Edison 53

Full Game Video - Hayfield 84, Landstown 72

Full Game Video - Maury 54, Miller School 50

Full Game Video - Massanutten Military Academy 79, Combine Black (NC) 70


Day 1 Player + Coach Video Interviews from 13th Annual VaPreps Classic on January 8 at Green Run HS:

*** Click Here for VaPreps Classic Video Interviews ***


Day 1 Box Scores from 13th Annual VaPreps Classic on January 8 at Green Run HS:

Stats - Douglas Freeman 58, Great Bridge 51

Stats - Peninsula Catholic 64, Hargrave 59

Stats - Oscar Smith 68, Thomas Edison 53

Stats - Hayfield 84, Landstown 72

Stats - Maury 54, Miller School 50

Stats - Massanutten Military Academy 79, Combine Academy Black (NC) 70



Be sure to stay tuned to VirginiaPreps.com and follow us on Twitter @VaPrepsClassic for any further developments and updates.

- Matthew Hatfield, VaPreps Classic Event Organizer

