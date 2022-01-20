13th Annual VaPreps Classic Day 2 Canceled due to Snowstorm
We are sorry to inform that due to the expected inclement weather from the snowstorm heading our way across the Commonwealth of Virginia, Day 2 of the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps Basketball Classic scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach has been canceled.
The scheduled matchups were...
11:30 AM - Grassfield vs. Cape Henry
1:10 PM - Patriot vs. Western Branch
2:50 PM - Peninsula Catholic vs. L.C. Bird
5 PM - Virginia Episcopal vs. Green Run
6:40 PM - Varina vs. Salem-VB
8:20 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Landstown
Be sure to stay tuned to VirginiaPreps.com and follow us on Twitter @VaPrepsClassic for any further developments and updates.
- Matthew Hatfield, VaPreps Classic Event Organizer