13th Annual VaPreps Classic Day 1 - Video Interviews

Douglas Freeman Coach Chapin George after win over Great Bridge:

Douglas Freeman Head Basketball Coach Chapin George chats following his team's 58-51 victory over Great Bridge during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. George's Mavericks moved to 10-1 overall on the season with the win, which came less than 24 hours after defeating Colonial District rival Mills Godwin. In a game that had 10 ties and four lead changes, Freeman trailed by as many as four before claiming a 30-27 half-time lead and extending their advantage by outscoring the Wildcats 13-8 in the third period.



Game 1 MVP - Douglas Freeman's Gray Proffitt:

Douglas Freeman senior Gray Proffitt chats after his team's 58-51 win over Great Bridge during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Proffitt scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the foul line, plus added 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals as the Mavericks moved to 10-1 overall. He was chosen as the Most Valuable Player for the contest.



Peninsula Catholic Coach Trevor Dorsey after win over Hargrave:

Peninsula Catholic Head Basketball Trevor Dorsey chats following his team's 64-59 victory over Hargrave Military Academy during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Dorsey's Knights, who recently participated in the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach (SC), improved to 13-4 overall with the win. The Knights trailed by as many as eight points in the second period, but used a 17-9 third quarter surge to take a 42-34 lead into the final stanza. PC finished with a 34-0 advantage in bench points.



Game 2 MVP - Peninsula Catholic's Chris Brown:

Peninsula Catholic forward Chris Brown chats after his team's 64-59 win over Hargrave Military Academy during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Named Game MVP, Brown scored 26 points off the bench in 24 minutes of action to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. He was 9-of-16 from the field, 2-of-4 on 3's and 6-for-8 at the foul line. Brown is drawing a wide array of interest from D-1 and D-2 schools at the next level. With the win, the Knights improved to 13-4 overall on the season.



Oscar Smith Coach LaVar Griffin after win over Edison:

Oscar Smith Head Basketball Coach LaVar Griffin chats following his team's 68-53 win over Thomas Edison during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Griffin's Tigers moved to 5-1 overall, recovering from a home loss to Kempsville just two days prior. His Oscar Smith squad doubled up Edison 20-10 in the opening quarter thanks to 5-of-9 shooting from three-point range. For the game, the Tigers shot 10-of-28 from three-point range compared to just 2-for-10 by Edison. They also 18 steals, which turned into advantages of 33-14 in points off turnovers and 30-10 in fast-break points by game's end.



Game 3 MVP - Oscar Smith's Leroy Hamilton:

Oscar Smith senior guard Leroy Hamilton chats after his team's 68-53 triumph over Thomas Edison during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Hamilton scored 31 points - tied for the fourth most in the 13-year history of the event - and had all 6 of his steals in the third period along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the contest for the Chesapeake school. In the first period alone, Hamilton had 11 points and a trio of 3's. To no surprise, he was chosen as Game MVP as the Tigers responded from their first defeat of the season, two days prior against Kempsville, by improving to 5-1 overall.



Hayfield Coach Carlos Poindexter after win over Landstown:

Hayfield Head Basketball Coach Carlos Poindexter chats after his team's 84-72 win over Landstown during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The Hawks improved to 8-0 overall with yet another double-figure victory, their seventh of the season. Leading just 36-35 at the half, Hayfield went on a 8-0 run after falling behind by one in the third quarter and then held off Landstown by outscoring the Eagles 29-25 in the final stanza. In a matchup of two Class 6 title contenders, Hayfield had 22 assists on 31 field goals, shooting 59.6% from the field (31-of-52) for the game. They finished with advantages of 44-32 in points in the paint, 22-14 in points off turnovers, and 22-15 in fast-break points. All five starters for Hayfield - David King (25 points), Brayon Wheeler (18 points), Daryl 'D.J.' Holloway (17 points), Greg Jones (12 points) and Ashton Pratt (9 points) - made at least three field goals and had at least three assists in the victory.



Game 4 MVP - Hayfield's David King:

Hayfield junior forward David King chats after his team's 84-72 victory over Landstown during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Named Game MVP, King finished with 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field, collected 8 rebounds and handed out 3 assists. This wasn't the first time that he led the Hawks in scoring as he also had 24 points against South County and 22 points vs. Independence. Hayfield moved to 8-0 overall. In a matchup billed between the Top 2 ranked teams in the state in Class 6 to begin the season, the Hawks fell behind by a point early in the third period, 37-36, before going on an 8-0 run. They never relinquished the lead after that, outscoring the Eagles 25-16 over the final 5:25 to gain separation in what was a one-possession game early in the fourth quarter.



Maury Coach Brandon Plummer after win over Miller School:

Maury Head Basketball Coach Brandon Plummer chats following his team's hard-fought 54-50 victory over the Miller School of Albemarle during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. With the victory, the Commodores - who won the Eastern District Tournament to commence the season - improved to 11-0 overall, 8-0 in ratings scale games. The back-and-forth battle saw 11 ties and nine lead changes with neither team going up more than six points. Maury held a Miller team featuring nine players 6-foot-5 or taller without a field goal over the game's final 2:15. Additionally, they outscored the bigger Mavericks 34-26 in the paint and finished with advantages in both fast-break points (19-16) and points off turnovers (20-7). Defensively, the Commodores were able to come up with 14 steals and forced Miller into 23 turnovers. Coming in, the Mavericks were averaging 79.6 points per game and Maury held them to a season-low of 6 assists.



Game 5 MVP - Maury's Cam Jones-Hood:

Maury senior guard Cam Jones-Hood chats after his team's exciting 54-50 win over the Miller School during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Chosen Game MVP, Jones-Hood produced 16 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocks in the victory. He had 12 of those points and 8 of those rebounds during the second half as the Commodores prevailed in a battle that saw 11 ties as well as nine lead changes. With the win, the Commodores moved to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in ratings scale games. It also was a reverse of fortune from the last appearance for Maury in the VaPreps Classic when they fell to another private school in Blue Ridge.



Massanutten Coach Scott Peery after win over Combine Black (NC):

Massanutten Military Academy Head Basketball Coach Scott Peery chats after his team's 79-70 victory over Combine Academy Black (NC) in a post-grad matchup during the 13th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 8, 2022. With the win, Massanutten moved to 10-4 overall. The game, which was played with a shot clock and two 20-minute halves instead of the standard four 8-minute quarters of VHSL or VISAA action saw a total of 147 shots attempted. Massanutten made four more shots and nine from three-point distance, where they shot 13-of-29 behind the arc. It also marked a homecoming of sorts for several players that came from the '757' area code, such as Massanutten's Kanye Clary (formerly of Princess Anne), Kyrese Mullen (Lake Taylor) and Kaheem Zarif (Phoebus) as well as Jacob Cooper (Green Run), Jayson Harris (Menchville) and Tyrell Hodges (Hampton Christian) for Combine.



Game 6 MVP - Massanutten's Kanye Clary: