VirginiaPreps - Zoom with South County Hoops Coach Mike Robinson

South County Head Basketball Coach Mike Robinson chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield for a Zoom Interview following his team's thrilling 89-87 victory at Patriot District rival and previously unbeaten Lake Braddock the night before.

Senior Andre Speight was one of six different Stallions to score in double-figures in the victory and sank the game-winning basket with 2.5 seconds to play. Other double-figure scorers for the Stallions included Trenton Picott, Austin Ohlmeyer, Jaheim Brown, Kenyani Lee and sophomore reserve Jamison Lyman.

The Stallions, who have won two of the past three state titles and are gunning for their fourth consecutive State Tournament appearance this year, improved to 10-1 overall.

Robinson was a standout player at Richwoods High School in Peoria, Illinois, where he was named Gatorade Player of the Year for the Midwest in 1996 as he put up 30.2 points per game his senior season to earn McDonald's All-American honors. From there, he went on to play College Basketball at Purdue, compiling 1322 points and 658 rebounds before playing professionally both in Argentina and the United States.





*** See Full Box Score Here ***



