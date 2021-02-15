VirginiaPreps - ZOOM with Potomac Hoops Coach Keith Honore after 6B Region Title

Potomac Head Basketball Coach Keith Honore chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield via Zoom on Friday, February 12, 2021, a day after his Panthers defeated Patriot on the road by a count of 71-56 to capture the Region 6B Championship. It marked the school's 11th regional title and sixth under Honore, who has compiled a gaudy record of 290-74 as the program's Head Coach since 2006.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native led the Panthers to state titles in both 2014 and 2016. Potomac is the lone unbeaten team in Class 6 with a mark of 12-0 overall as they get set to take on perennial Tidewater powerhouse Landstown in the State Tournament semifinals on February 17th in Virginia Beach.

Get more insight into how the season has gone for the Panthers, their challenges during the pandemic that included a brief pause, plus the team's key contributors along with thoughts on the upcoming matchup against the Eagles, which is the first between two of the state's premier programs since Landstown's 75-67 triumph over Potomac in the 2005 Group AAA State Tournament quarterfinals.