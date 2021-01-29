VirginiaPreps - Zoom with Green Run's Jaiden McIntosh & George Wilson

Green Run Class of 2021 talents George Wilson and Jaiden McIntosh chat with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following their 85-35 win over First Colonial on Friday, January 22, 2021, a night in which the Stallions received their rings for winning a share of the Class 5 State Championship last year.

McIntosh scored 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting from three-point land, both personal highs. His previous career highs came on January 3, 2020 with 18 points and 6 made 3's, ironically enough against First Colonial. He also had 6 assists and 4 steals in this contest.

Wilson, who'll play his College Football at Florida State University as a defensive end / outside linebacker edge rusher, contributed 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.

The Stallions, who went 24-3 overall during the 2019-20 campaign, outlasted Norview in double-overtime at the Norfolk Scope to win the Region 5A Championship. They were set to face off in a re-match at Norfolk State's Echols Hall when the coronavirus pandemic forced a state of emergency, cancelling all but two of the title games (Class 2) scheduled to take place at VCU in Richmond.

Hours after winning the school's first regional title in 36 years, one of the most decorated players in Tidewater history - Missouri State commit Ashley James - died in an accidental shooting. By beating First Colonial, the Stallions moved to 2-0 overall on the season for 2021.

As for what's next for Green Run - they are scheduled to play host to Bayside on January 29th in their abbreviated schedule.



*** Photos of Green Run / First Colonial on Flickr Here ***

*** Photos of Green Run's State Championship Ring Ceremony Here ***