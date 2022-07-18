ZOOM - Texas LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey of Lake Taylor on Camp & More

Texas linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, who earned All-State honors at Lake Taylor High in Norfolk and then went on to become an FCS All-American at James Madison University with a team-best 116 total tackles a season ago, chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield via ZOOM in July of 2022.

Tucker-Dorsey is hosting a free youth football camp dedicated to providing a positive experience for student-athletes through the foundation of football on July 30th at his alma mater, Lake Taylor.

Overlooked by several schools at the next level because of his size, Tucker-Dorsey was a major component to JMU's success as they have reached the FCS Playoffs eight straight years. The Dukes transition from FCS to the FBS and the Sun Belt beginning in 2022.

Tucker-Dorsey was one of the most sought after recruits once he entered the transfer portal, ultimately choosing the Longhorns as he looks to further elevate his profile in hopes of playing professionally one day. The Tidewater product talks about returning to his roots, giving back to the youth, his own football journey and outlook for this coming year in the Lonestar State.

To register for the camp, click the following link and fill out this form: Register Here