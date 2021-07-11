ZOOM - Taft Hickman on Coaching Fredericksburg Native Monty Williams

Taft Hickman - who won 520 games in his decorated coaching career that included stops at Potomac High in Oxon Hill in Maryland, Kempsville High in Virginia Beach and on the collegiate level at Bowie State - spoke with VirginiaPreps.com's Hatfield via ZOOM on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Hickman discusses his trip to Phoenix, Arizona to take in the 2021 NBA Finals and support his former player at Potomac High, Suns Head Coach Monty Williams. While at Potomac High, Williams helped Hickman win one of his two state titles.

Williams was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia before moving to Maryland and playing for Hickman, who accompanied him on the stage when he received the first ever 'Sager Strong Award,' at the NBA Awards in June of 2017.

The Suns lead the Bucks 2-0 in the NBA Finals as the series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3. It can be seen Sunday night, July 11th, on ABC television and heard on ESPN Radio.