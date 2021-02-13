 VirginiaPreps - ZOOM - One-on-One with Green Run's Rod Cooper
ZOOM - One-on-One with Green Run's Rod Cooper

Rod Cooper, seen here celebrating with players following the team's dramatic win over Nansemond River in the 2019 regional semifinals, has spent much of his life involved in the Green Run basketball program (Caroline Weaver, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Longtime Green Run Associate Head Coach Roderick Cooper chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield via Zoom following the team's 57-47 comeback win over Kempsville in the Region 5A Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Coach Cooper, who has been the right-hand man of Stallions Head Coach Kenneth Harris since his hiring in 2008, has been an influential part in the Virginia Beach school becoming one of the state's premier programs.

A Class of 1996 graduate of Green Run, Cooper discusses his playing days for the Stallions, being a teammate of former NFL Super Bowl Champion Plaxico Burress, what drew him to getting into coaching, plus now getting to coach his two sons - reigning Class 5 State Player of the Year Jacob Cooper and freshman Trey Cooper.

The Stallions are 7-0 overall entering Saturday's Region 5A Championship against Salem at Kempsville High School. Green Run seeks its second straight regional title and third consecutive State Tournament berth.

Watch our Full Conversation below....


Zoom with Green Run Asst. Coach Rod Cooper:

