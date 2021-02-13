VirginiaPreps - ZOOM - One-on-One with Green Run's Rod Cooper

Longtime Green Run Associate Head Coach Roderick Cooper chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield via Zoom following the team's 57-47 comeback win over Kempsville in the Region 5A Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Coach Cooper, who has been the right-hand man of Stallions Head Coach Kenneth Harris since his hiring in 2008, has been an influential part in the Virginia Beach school becoming one of the state's premier programs.

A Class of 1996 graduate of Green Run, Cooper discusses his playing days for the Stallions, being a teammate of former NFL Super Bowl Champion Plaxico Burress, what drew him to getting into coaching, plus now getting to coach his two sons - reigning Class 5 State Player of the Year Jacob Cooper and freshman Trey Cooper.

The Stallions are 7-0 overall entering Saturday's Region 5A Championship against Salem at Kempsville High School. Green Run seeks its second straight regional title and third consecutive State Tournament berth.

Watch our Full Conversation below....



