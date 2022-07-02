ZOOM - NFLPA's Carl Francis on 26th Annual HRYF Camp & More

Carl Francis, the Director of Communications for the National Football League Players Association since 1994 and one of the Co-Founders of the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation, speaks with Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com and ESPN Radio 94.1 in this ZOOM conversation.

Francis, a Hampton native and Bethel High grad, highlights the 26th Annual Hampton Roads All-Star Football Camp coming to Hampton University's Armstrong Stadium on Saturday, July 9th as well as the 3rd Annual Student-Athlete Leadership Symposium that will be on Friday, July 8th at HU.

Bot events are free to attend, but advance online registration is required.

For more details, visit the HRYF's web site - hryf.org - for more details.