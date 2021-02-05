VirginiaPreps - ZOOM - Landstown Hoops Coach Dwight Robinson on 3-0 Start & More

Landstown Head Basketball Coach Dwight Robinson chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield via Zoom following his team's 59-49 victory at Princess Anne on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Trailing 44-41 with just under minutes to play, Robinson's Eagles scored 16 of the game's next 18 points to seize control and improve to 3-0 overall on the season.

In his 20th year at the helm of the Virginia Beach school, Robinson is 346-143 overall with five State Playoff trips, reaching regionals 16 times (19-14). His program has reached the State Championship on three separate occasions, capturing the Class 6 crown in 2019.

Robinson, who starred in football at James Madison University and then in the CFL with the Calgary Stampedes, discusses the challenges in getting this season off the ground during the pandemic, development of step-son Donald Hand Jr. and others on the squad, plus the upcoming matchup with reigning State Champ Green Run on February 5th as well as thoughts on the postseason structure.