 VirginiaPreps - ZOOM - Kellam Grad Josh Talbert of National Champion Randolph-Macon
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-26 13:56:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ZOOM - Kellam Grad Josh Talbert of National Champion Randolph-Macon

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Josh Talbert, who starred at Kellam High in Virginia Beach and was a two-time 2nd Team All-State performer for the Knights, got to experience the ultimate at the Division III level in College Basketball on March 19, 2022. Talbert filled the stat sheet with a double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 75-45 victory over Elmhurst as he helped Randolph-Macon capture a National Championship with its 27th victory in a row.

Talbert, who averaged 12.8 points and 4.7 assists per game on 58.1% shooting from the field and 83.6% shooting at the foul line, was a vital piece to the Yellow Jackets attack as they finished 33-1 overall.

In this ZOOM conversation with VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield, Talbert discusses the journey to winning a national title, his adjustment from the prep level to the college scene, playing for Head Coach Josh Merkel and what the future holds.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}