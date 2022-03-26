ZOOM - Kellam Grad Josh Talbert of National Champion Randolph-Macon

Josh Talbert, who starred at Kellam High in Virginia Beach and was a two-time 2nd Team All-State performer for the Knights, got to experience the ultimate at the Division III level in College Basketball on March 19, 2022. Talbert filled the stat sheet with a double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 75-45 victory over Elmhurst as he helped Randolph-Macon capture a National Championship with its 27th victory in a row.

Talbert, who averaged 12.8 points and 4.7 assists per game on 58.1% shooting from the field and 83.6% shooting at the foul line, was a vital piece to the Yellow Jackets attack as they finished 33-1 overall.

In this ZOOM conversation with VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield, Talbert discusses the journey to winning a national title, his adjustment from the prep level to the college scene, playing for Head Coach Josh Merkel and what the future holds.



