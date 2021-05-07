VirginiaPreps - ZOOM - Jacob Thomas Discusses Stone Bridge Championships & More

Watch a ZOOM One-on-One conversation with Stone Bridge Class of 2022 ATH Jacob Thomas and VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield that took place on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Thomas enjoyed a junior season to remember with the Bulldogs, winning State Championships in both football and basketball a mere 10 weeks apart. He earned All-Region 1st Team honors in both sports and is expected to get selected 1st Team All-State in football to go with that same distinction for basketball.

On the gridiron, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete helped the Bulldogs capture their first state title since 2007 after Stone Bridge had failed in each of its previous seven appearances in the Championship game. His heroics made it possible.

In overtime against Highland Springs with his team facing 3rd & 16, Thomas made a one-handed touchdown reception on a pass from Billy Wiles to lift Stone Bridge to a dramatic victory. The play was rated No. 1 on ESPN Sports Center's Top 10 Plays. The 13-10 OT victory also capped an unbeaten season for the Bulldogs.

During his junior campaign, Thomas racked up 975 all-purpose yards (499 yards on punt returns, 257 on interception returns, 132 yards on receptions, and 87 yards on kick returns). He had four pick-sixes among his six interceptions along with four punt return touchdowns. The Ashburn product had nine catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, made 20 tackles, broke up 11 passes, and had two punts measure a total of 93 yards.

On the basketball floor, Thomas led a rally from 18 points down against Green Run, which had won a share of the Class 5 crown in 2020, in the State Finals. He nearly recorded his second triple-double of the season in the comeback with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists. Jacob averaged team-highs of 13.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game to go with 8.6 rebounds per contest and six double-doubles.

The chat hits on the amazing three-month run that saw him win two rings, how surreal the Championship wins were, an update on Thomas' recruitment, plus some rapid fire questions at the end.