VirginiaPreps - ZOOM - Green Run's Kenneth Harris on Win at Landstown to Move to 5-0

Green Run Head Basketball Coach Kenneth Harris chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 62-47 triumph at Landstown on Friday, February 5, 2021 as the Stallions closed out the regular season a perfect 5-0 overall.

Minus floor general and reigning Class 5 State Player of the Year Jacob Cooper, Green Run jumped out to a 18-8 lead and never trailed from there in knocking off a previously unbeaten Landstown squad in a matchup between two Virginia Beach teams that won State Championships the past two years. Landstown won the Class 6 crown in 2019, while Green Run shared the Class 5 crown in 2020 with Norview since the Final was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Harris talks about his team, led by 27 points from Elijah Kennedy and a defense that limited Landstown to a season-low in points and just 29.6% shooting from the field, including 15.8% on three-point tries. Green Run has now won nine of 16 meetings against Landstown under Harris, plus eight of the last nine encounters.

The Stallions open Region 5A Tournament action on Monday night, February 8th, at 6 PM against winless First Colonial. A victory would move them on to Wednesday's regional semifinals at Cox High School against the winner of the 3/6 matchup between Kempsville and Bayside.