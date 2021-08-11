ZOOM - Green Run's Elijah Kennedy Talks Gators & More

Green Run Class of 2021 SG Elijah Kennedy - the VHSCA Class 5 State Player of the Year - discussing signing a National Letter of Intent to play College Basketball in the SEC with the Florida Gators.

Kennedy talks about his journey and signing with the Gators with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield via ZOOM on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The Stallions star became just the third Virginia Beach public school player since 2002 - joining Denzel Bowles (Class of 2007 from Kempsville High) and John Gilchrist (Class of 2002 from Salem High) - to sign with a Power 5 program. Bowles signed with Texas A&M, while Gilchrist became the ACC Tournament MVP during his time at Maryland.

During his senior season with the Stallions, Kennedy averaged 22 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game while shooting 48.7% from three-point range (37-of-76) to help Green Run win its second consecutive regional title.

Kennedy reports to Gainesville on August 15th.