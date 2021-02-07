VirginiaPreps - ZOOM - Green Run's Elijah Kennedy & Aidan Darrell on Win at Landstown

Green Run's Elijah Kennedy and Aidan Darrell spoke via Zoom with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following a 62-47 win at Landstown on Friday, February 5, 2021. The Stallions closed out the regular season 5-0.

Kennedy matched a career-high with 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor, 5-of-9 from long distance, to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. He had 11 points during the third period.

Darrell, who started in place of Jacob Cooper (did not play), had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. It was the first career start for the junior guard.

This matchup featured the last two State Champs from the city of Virginia Beach. Green Run won a share of the Class 5 state title in 2020, while Landstown captured the Class 6 crown in 2019.