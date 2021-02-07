 VirginiaPreps - ZOOM - Green Run's Elijah Kennedy & Aidan Darrell on Win at Landstown
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Green Run's Elijah Kennedy and Aidan Darrell spoke via Zoom with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following a 62-47 win at Landstown on Friday, February 5, 2021. The Stallions closed out the regular season 5-0.

Kennedy matched a career-high with 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor, 5-of-9 from long distance, to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. He had 11 points during the third period.

Darrell, who started in place of Jacob Cooper (did not play), had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. It was the first career start for the junior guard.

This matchup featured the last two State Champs from the city of Virginia Beach. Green Run won a share of the Class 5 state title in 2020, while Landstown captured the Class 6 crown in 2019.

