VirginiaPreps - Zoom - Green Run's Dynamic Duo Discuss 79-35 Win Over Tallwood

Green Run Class of 2021 guards Jacob Cooper and Elijah Kennedy chat following their team's 79-35 win over Tallwood via Zoom on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Cooper, the reigning Class 5 State Player of the Year, finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field to go with 12 assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Kennedy, also a 1st Team All-State selection in Class 5 last winter, had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.