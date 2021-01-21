 VirginiaPreps - Zoom - Green Run's Dynamic Duo Discuss 79-35 Win Over Tallwood
Zoom - Green Run's Dynamic Duo Discuss 79-35 Win Over Tallwood

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Green Run Class of 2021 guards Jacob Cooper and Elijah Kennedy chat following their team's 79-35 win over Tallwood via Zoom on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Cooper, the reigning Class 5 State Player of the Year, finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field to go with 12 assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Kennedy, also a 1st Team All-State selection in Class 5 last winter, had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.

