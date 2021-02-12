VirginiaPreps - ZOOM - Green Run PG Jacob Cooper after Region 5A Semis Comeback Win

Green Run's Jacob Cooper speaks with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield via Zoom following his team's 57-47 come-from-behind victory over Kempsville in the Region 5A Tournament semifinals held at Cox High School in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Cooper, the reigning VHSL Class 5 State Player of the Year, finished with 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and 9-for-12 at the foul line to go with 7 rebounds as the Stallions erased a 24-21 half-time deficit. It marked the second highest point total in the career of the Class of 2021 prospect. His personal best came in the 2019 Harry Johnson Holiday Classic in Danville when scored 39 points against Magna Vista.

The Stallions improved to 7-0 overall with the win, the school's 26th in a row in the head-to-head series with Kempsville. Green Run will face Salem of Virginia Beach in the Region 5A Championship on February 13, 2021 at Kempsville High for a chance to earn their third consecutive State Tournament berth.