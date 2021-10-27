ZOOM - Former Great Hoops Coach Gary Obenour Discusses His Journey

Former Great Bridge High Head Basketball Coach Gary Obenour chats with VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield via ZOOM on Saturday, October 24, 2021.

In October of 2017, Obenour stepped away from coaching basketball after 30 years involved with the Wildcats program, including 18 at the helm. There he led the Chesapeake school to eight regional playoff berths, four Southeastern District titles and an Eastern Region Championship in 2013 that culminated in the program's first State Tournament trip in 55 years.

There were some ups and downs that even went beyond his time on the hardwood, yet once he stepped away from the game, it began an entirely new journey for him. That was in the form of being a Health & Wellness Coach.

"Being a teacher and Coach for over 30 years has given me great insight on how to keep young athletes motivated and more importantly nutritionally fit," Obenour explains.

"My battle with nutrition started well over 25 years ago. Our family tree was full of warning signs that I simply ignored: high blood pressure, heart disease, overweight, and yes obesity."

Obenour was called out by his daughter in January of 2017, prompting him to make some serious changes in order to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. It turned out to be a full blown family intervention, he explains.

"I had a choice: change or continue down the road of unhealthy and really a miserable existence. I chose change, through a balanced program, with a Coach, a strong community, education and an amazing nutritionally balanced food plan."

As a result, Obenour lost 125 pounds in 16 months. The high blood pressure meds were gone after 25 years, cholesterol medication gone, too. His focus moving forward is to help and inspire others.

"Our country’s obsession with fast food and unhealthy lifestyle has vaulted us to the most obese country in the world," remarked My passion and mission is to make a difference in this pandemic, by educating you to make a change in your health."



*** Watch the Full Conversation with Obenour & Matt via ZOOM here. ***