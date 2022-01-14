ZOOM - Cox High Grad Chris Taylor Talks Baseball, Charity Event & More

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Chris Taylor chats via ZOOM with Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com and ESPN Radio 94.1 about his 'Driving for Hope,' event coming to Top Golf in Virginia Beach on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Chris is raising funds for the fight against pediatric cancer. Taylor, who helped the Dodgers capture their first World Series title in 32 years during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, starred at Cox High School in Virginia Beach and the University of Virginia. He recently signed a four-year contract worth a reported 60 million dollars to remain with the Dodgers back in December.

Among his recent highlights were hitting three home runs in an elimination game against the Braves during the 2021 NLCS. His walk-off home run against St. Louis in the postseason also propelled LA on to the next round, where they took down NL West Champ San Francisco.