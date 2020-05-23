Watch our Zoom Video Interview with Nansemond River Class of 2020 SF/SG Justin Fatherly, who announced on Friday, May 22nd that he will be spending next season at Mott Community College in Michigan.

Fatherly averaged 26.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game last season for a Warriors team that finished 11-11 overall. That earned him 2nd Team All-State honors in Class 5 to go with being named First Team All-Region and All-Southeastern District First Team.

As a junior, Fatherly helped Nansemond River enjoy its best playoff run in 12 years, where he scored 26 points in a regional semifinal thriller against Green Run. They were denied the program's first State Tournament trip since 2007 when the late great Ashley James from Green Run banked in a half-court buzzer-beater.

Under Head Coach Steve Schmidt, Mott has captured four National Championships (2003, 2007, 2008 & 2012) and finished runner-up on three other occasions (2001, 2004 & 2011). Schdmit has more than 700 victories to his credit and was inducted into the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010.