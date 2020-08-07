VirginiaPreps - Zoom Conversation with Maury Coach Dyrri McCain

Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield for a One-on-One Zoom conversation on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

McCain, who led the Commodores to a perfect 15-0 season in 2019 and the program's first state title in 80 years, discusses a variety of topics. Among them were the journey to the Class 5 crown, changing the culture and building the Commodores into a contender, challenges during this pandemic and around the country's social unrest, plus the outlook for the program moving forward.