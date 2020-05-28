VirginiaPreps - Zoom Conversation with Lake Taylor Coach Hank Sawyer

Lake Taylor Head Football Coach Hank Sawyer discusses a variety of topics with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during this Zoom video conversation on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

In 21 seasons at the helm of Lake Taylor, Sawyer has compiled a record of 203-53 overall with three State Championships. Last season's squad re-grouped from lopsided, running clock margin losses to Maury and Varina to finish on a nine-game winning streak. It featured a wild 57-56 overtime triumph over district rival Norcom, where the Titans erased a 27-point half-time deficit.

Sawyer's wife, Saundra, is the Head Girls Basketball Coach at Lake Taylor and has won four state titles.

Among the talking points were how Coach Sawyer is spending his time amid the pandemic, the recent commitment of stud running back Malik Newton to Pittsburgh in the ACC along with what he's meant to his program, their most recent state title journey, memorable playoff victories over the years, and the outlook for football as the sports world looks to return from the health crisis.