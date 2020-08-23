Kenneth Harris, who was a member of George Washington-Danville's 1998 State Championship basketball team, took a different route to the top. After his playing days on the hardwood, he headed to the '757' area code, where he played College Baseball at Norfolk State University.

From there, Harris got into coaching basketball, serving as an assistant in Portsmouth at both Churchland and Woodrow Wilson. After being passed over by multiple schools to be a Head Coach, he finally got his first crack at Green Run High out of Virginia Beach in 2008 at the age of 28. Ironically enough, his first game would come against Norfolk's Norview High, the alma mater of his wife, Charmein.

Just 12 years later, Harris and his Stallions would edge Norview in a double-overtime classic at the Norfolk Scope to win the Region 5A Championship. It was the program's first regional title since 1984. The two Tidewater teams were set for a re-match in the VHSL Class 5 State Championship on March 14th when the corona virus cancelled the contest. Both teams were named co-State Champs.

Through the highs and lows, trials and tribulations, how does Green Run's head man manage to keep an even keel? Harris spoke with VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield for nearly two hours to document his journey that has spanned a dozen years with the Stallions. You can watch the Zoom Conversation in two parts below...



