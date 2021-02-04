ZOOM - 4-Star Donald Hand Jr. Talks Sizzling Start & Recruiting
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Landstown junior guard Donald 'D.J.' Hand Jr. spoke with VirginiaPreps.com via Zoom following his team's 59-49 win at Princess Anne on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.Ranked No. 97 in the nation for th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news