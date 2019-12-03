Tuesday evening, his name was included as a first-team selection to the All-Big Ten Defensive team by both the conference media and coaches. Shortly after, he made an announcement of his own, revealing via Twitter his decision to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

His statement addressed to Nittany Nation, in full:

"First, I would like to thank all of my coaches, the football staff, the academic support folks and my athletic trainers for all they have done to help me succeed while at Penn State. I will always be grateful to have formed the amazing relationships here at Penn State with my classmates, teammates, and staff that will last me a lifetime.

"I am so appreciative of coach Franklin and coach Spencer for the opportunity to come to an outstanding university like Penn State.

"I would like to thank my family for everything they have done and everything they continue to do each and every day, for without their support none of this would be possible.

"Lastly, I would like to thank the Penn State fans. The love in Beaver Stadium has been ridiculous and will never be forgotten.

"After careful consideration, countless discussions with my coaches, family and other advisors I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Even though I am leaving, I have promised my family and coach Franklin that I will continue to pursue my Penn State degree.

"I look forward to suiting up for the Blue & White one final time in our bowl game.

"We are..."

For the season, Gross-Matos led the Nittany Lions with 8.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss to go along with his seven quarterback hurries and 39 tackles.

Per his statement, Gross-Matos will play in Penn State's bowl.