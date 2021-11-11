YAC Sports Podcast - Hatfield Previews 2021 VHSL Playoffs

This edition of the YAC Sports Podcast with Joe Deck and Leland McCray features VaPreps Publisher Matthew Hatfield as a guest, discussing the 2021 VHSL Football Playoffs.

Joe and Leland start off by celebrating the Stuarts Draft Cheerleading State Championship, before shifting to HS playoffs. Matt then joins the podcast to provide even more in depth coverage of all six classifications in VHSL football.

Additionally, Joe and Leland talk about JMU getting banned from the CAA Tournaments and Virginia Tech football trying to ban themselves from a bowl game by losing to Boston College.

Hear it all below...



