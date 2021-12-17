Xayvion Bradshaw is a Hokie!

Better a couple days late than not at all. Bluefield (Va.) Graham 2022 wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw has committed to VT.

The 6-0, 185-pounder is a three-star unranked at the "athlete" position, and is capable of playing either wide receiver or running back at the next level - or even contributing as a defensive back. Per the Bristol Herald Courier, he accounted for over 1,400 yards and 33 touchdowns as a receiver, defensive back and kick returner as a senior in 2021.

While Notre Dame was considered a favorite for the son of former NFL running back (and Marshall alum) Ahmad Bradshaw, a late run from Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech made this a two-horse race. Bradshaw stopped by Blacksburg after his state title game appearance Saturday and realized that close to home is where he wanted to be.

He becomes the 20th signed member of Virginia Tech's class, with three commitments still yet to officially submit their LOI paperwork, including a couple who plan to wait until the traditional Signing Day in February to make things official. VT's group remains No. 33 nationally in the team rankings with his pledge.

