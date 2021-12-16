 VirginiaPreps - Xayvion Bradshaw bumps up timeline, will sign in December
Xayvion Bradshaw bumps up timeline, will sign in December

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Although he'd planned to make his commitment and signing in the New Year, that's no longer the plan for Xayvion Bradshaw.

The 6-0, 185-pound athlete out of Bluefield (Va.) Graham will instead pick between his two finalists and put pen to ink Friday before the early Signing Period closes.

