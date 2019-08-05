News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Woodberry Forest expects a big year in 2019

Robert Edmonds • VirginiaPreps
@bigrob2523
VirginiaPreps.com
Robert lives in Charlottesville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He began working in the sports sector in 2006 and covers public and private schools throughout the state.

Entering his third year at the helm of the Woodberry Forest Tigers, Head Coach Scott Braswell sees the potential of his squad being very high this fall. Woodberry finished 2018 with a 5-3 mark when...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}