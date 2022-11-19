A solid first half performance on offense and defense helped Salem advance to the 4D Region Finals for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Don Holter. Senior quarterback DaRon Wilson threw for three touchdown passes during the first half of the semifinal contest in Mineral, Virginia as the Spartans upended a previously undefeated Louisa County squad 54-37.

Salem received the opening kickoff and the Spartans offense went directly to work spreading the ball evenly on a 12 play, 58 yard drive that lasted 5:19 when Wilson connected with Ryan Coe to begin the scoring.

The hometown crowd went into a frenzy on the kickoff following the Spartans extra point attempt when Lions freshman Savion Hiter fielded the kick at his team's 13 yardline and raced between defenders on an 87 yard kickoff return to tie the score.

Salem's offense wasted little time getting back on the scoreboard, however, when junior running back Peyton Lewis scampered 47 yards down the right sideline on his way to the endzone. The Spartans were unable to connect on the extra point attempt but Salem found themselves ahead once again following the third score of the game in a span of 1:55.

Following a Spartans defensive stop on third down and nine yards for the Louisa County offense, punter Dyzier Carter kicked an errant attempt that went just 17 yards setting up the Salem offense on the Lions 49 yard line. It took just three plays for the Salem offense to score following the change of possession as Wilson connected with Christopher Cole Jr. for 21 yards and then found Lewis for 25 yard passing touchdown.

Hiter delivered another big play for Louisa County before the end of the opening quarter when he scored on a 46 yard jaunt to the endzone.

The second quarter was all Salem as the Spartans blanked the Lions 20-0 in the stanza. First Jayveon Jones crossed the goalline to start the scoring. Then Wilson delivered his third passing touchdown of the game, this time to Jaelyn Allen from eight yards out. Finally, Lewis added his third touchdown of the evening, this time on a two yard run into the endzone and the Spartans carried a 39-13 lead into intermission.

Following the break, the Lions appeared primed to make a comeback and started off the second half quickly. On the opening possession for Louisa County, quarterback Landon Wilson led a drive that covered 77 yards and capped things off with an eight yard touchdown run. When the Spartans took over on offense, the Lions defense held their opponent to their first three-and-out offensive series of the night.

The Lions offense was unable to generate any scoring out of the stop and gave Salem's offense possession once again moments later. On third down and six for the Spartans, Hiter came up big once again for Louisa County as he snatched a Salem pass out of the air for an interception to give his offense the ball back.

This time, the Lions offense capitalized when Wilson found Cameron Hawkins for a 20 yard passing touchdown. Louisa was able to pull to within ten points on two occasions in the second half but was unable to draw any closer as the Spartans offense retaliated each time to extend their lead with Lewis and Jones each finding the endzone in the second half.

The victory for Salem sets up a showdown with E.C. Glass who advanced to the Region Finals on Thursday with a victory over Amherst County. The last time the Spartans faced the Hilltoppers was in 2019 in the region finals. In that contest, Salem advanced with a 35-24 victory to the state semifinals. That contest was during Holter's first season at the helm of the Salem program. Salem is the #3 seed in Region 4D and will be on the road to face the top seed and 11-1 E.C. Glass who have won eight straight outings with the 42-14 victory over the Lancers.









Robert lives in Charlottesville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He began working in the sports media in 2006 and now covers public and private schools throughout Virginia with a focus in the Piedmont area. His goal is to tell the players stories and provide top notch coverage to the community for area teams.

If you have suggestions or comments, please let us know. Information can be emailed to bigrob2523@gmail.com and you can find him on twitter @bigrob2523.



