William Pritchard takes medical retirement
One member of Virginia Tech’s outstanding 2019 haul on the offensive line won’t see the field in Blacksburg: William Pritchard has been forced into retirement by lingering medical issues.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you football for all that you have taught me. Through my 13 years of playing this amazing sport, it has come to an end for me. I have suffered numerous brain injuries and have reached my limit. As hard as this is for me, it has been important for me to keep a positive attitude when continuing a normal life. I believe that God has a plan for me, and I still have a lot to do in this world. The lessons that I have learned from this game have helped prepare me to be successful in anything that I do. I appreciate each and every one of the people that have been there for me and supported me throughout my football journey. 💔
The 6-3, 290-pounder redshirted this season after joining the Hokies as a three-star out of Manchester High school in the Richmond area.
Fortunately, the big haul still seems on track to produce some long-term contributors. True freshmen Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester both played this season, while Jesse Hanson may have a bright future after redshirting.