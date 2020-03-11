by Tom Schnipke, BroncoBlitz Contributer

Tim Lester is in the process of looking for the future Western Michigan University signal caller and three-star quarterback Billy Edwards is on the short list. Edwards is a poised leader in the pocket who has the ability to make plays with his arm and legs.

After receiving an offer from Western Michigan, Edwards is already scheduling a spring trip to Kalamazoo among others. “As of now my spring visits are, Kent State on March 3, Pittsburgh on March 4 and WMU on the 11th and 12th of March.” Edwards said.

He will also visit Liberty on March 28, ECU on April 4, and a host of others. When it comes to what he is looking for in a football program, Edwards has the blue print in mind.

“The culture of the football program and the relationships the coaches have with their players (is important). How the head coaches interact with the team is a big thing and if there’s a family/brotherhood feel is important for me" Edwards said. "After those, it’s just going to come down to what I feel the most comfortable with and which school is going to help me reach all my goals in football and in life.”

Edwards is still building a relationship with the Western Michigan staff and is looking forward to learning as much as he can about the program. He is enjoying the process and has no current timeline for a decision.