The '757' pipeline continues for the North Carolina Tar Heels and Coach Mack Brown.

On Wednesday afternoon, Western Branch Class of 2023 wide receiver / defensive back Paul Billups Jr. announced his pledge to UNC following his upcoming senior season with the Bruins in Chesapeake.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound talent chose the Heels over more than 20 other scholarship offers, including finalists Michigan State and Virginia Tech.

Billups was a 2nd Team All-State selection a season ago, caught 32 passes for 572 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. He's rated the top prospect in the Class of 2023 from the Tidewater area by Rivals as well as The Virginian-Pilot.

After helping Western Branch reach the Region 6A Championship last season and enjoy the program's deepest playoff run in 18 years, he's looking to cement his legacy as one of the best to ever grace the hallways at the school.

One of his primary recruiters was assistant coach Dre Bly, who starred at Western Branch before on to UNC and helping the then St. Louis Rams of the NFL win Super Bowl XXIV (34).





*** We'll have more to come on Billups and his choice - stay tuned! ***



