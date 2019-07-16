When a new head coach comes into a program it can often me new recruiting terroritories or priorities. That's exactly the case at West Virginia, where Neal Brown and his staff are hoping to tap into the wealth of talent in nearby Virginia. Those efforts are especially evident with underclassmen, where the school has already offered and hosted several intriguing prospects. One of those guys who was recently on campus is Class of 2021 three-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam, who camped in Morgantown in June. Rivals.com recently caught up with him to talk about the trip and get his impressions on Brown and the Mountaineers.

"I took a visit to West Virginia last month."

Experience: "It was a camp and I went up there with a lot of guys I train with. We just went up there and balled out. I already had the offer but they just wanted to see me in person and see the facilities and stuff like that."

Feedback: "They let me know that my offer is committable and they were just trying to amp it up and talk about the university and what they have to offer and stuff like that."

New staff: "I got a chance to sit and talk with the new coach, Neal Brown, and I think he's going to do well. He's a really good coach and he told me a lot about how their defense is going to look."

Potential fit: "They want me to play defensive end and get after the passer."

Pipeline to Virginia: "They told me they are trying to recruit Virginia as much as they can and they want guys like me to come and be the start of it. It's about four hours away from home so it's not too far and my family could come see me."

Return to campus: "I'm going to get up there for a game in the fall for sure. Probably when the play James Madison."

Upcoming visits: "Clemson has been trying to get me to come to campus and they told me anytime I can make it they would be happy to have me visit. I'm thinking about going to Michigan and I know I'll be at Virginia Tech July 27."