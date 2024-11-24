West Virginia commit Terrance Edwards talks Michigan State official visit

Class of 2025 high-three star cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards remains committed to West Virginia as of press time, but he has a lot to think about following his official visit to Michigan State over the weekend.

Edwards, who included MSU in his top-three in late May, along with with Virginia Tech and West Virginia, originally planned to take an official visit to MSU in June. However, he decided to commit to the Mountaineers on June 15, and never made it to the Great Lakes State.

Edwards has been building relationships with MSU cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and secondary coach Blue Adams throughout his recruitment. He also had a chance to meet with head coach Jonathan Smith and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi on the trip.

He took his first debut to East Lansing for a Friday to Sunday visit, Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, and loved what he saw. Edwards was able to check out the Tom Izzo Football Building, connect with players, spend quality time with the coaching staff and watch Michigan State defeat Purdue by a final score of 24-17 inside of Spartan Stadium on Friday. He also enjoyed meeting former Michigan State star running back Javon Ringer while he was on campus.

"This was my first trip to East Lansing and it was fire," Edwards said. "The new football facility was nice, and the game-day atmosphere, watching the game versus Purdue (was great) — the fans love MSU football. My favorite part was being on the field pregame and talking to Javon Ringer. He showed a lot of love to me and told me how great MSU is."

Edwards also has a connection to the Michigan State program through his cousin, Felton Davis III, who was a productive wide receiver for MSU under head coach Mark Dantonio from 2015 through 2018.