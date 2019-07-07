News More News
West Springfield QB Commits to Monmouth

West Springfield QB Tony Muskett has committed to play his College Football at Monmouth (Twitter)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

One of Northern Virginia's top quarterbacks from the Class of 2020 made his college call on Independence Day.Tony Muskett, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller from West Springfield High, will be he...

