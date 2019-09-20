As hard as it may be to believe, fall is upon us and Week 4 of the high school football season has arrived. Let's take a look at all of the games in the Fredericksburg area for Friday, September 20. (All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

GAME OF THE WEEK: NORTH STAFFORD (3-0) at HIGHLAND SPRINGS (3-0)

Unbeaten North Stafford travels to the Richmond area for a second consecutive week in what should serve as a barometer game for where the Wolverines are at as a state title contender. After pulling out a 33-29 victory at Class 4 power Dinwiddie last week, they should find the going much tougher against four-time defending Class 5 state champion Highland Springs this time out. In last week's game, North Stafford quarterback Jamir Boyd threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning 80-yarder to Tevin White in the fourth quarter. He'll likely need a similar effort this week if the Wolverines are to remain undefeated.. Highland Springs has outscored its first three opponents this season by a combined 104-19, and the Springers have a 13-6 victory over perennial Class 6 stalwart Oscar Smith to their credit. They are led by quarterback Juwan Dent and running backs Jordan Jackson and Le'Quan Bassett, who each had more than 70 yards on the ground in last week's 47-0 romp over visiting Meadowbrook. Prediction: Highland Springs 41, North Stafford 14



BUT DON'T FORGET ABOUT THESE.....

COLONIAL FORGE (1-1) at HYLTON (3-0)

Colonial Forge let a 21-0 first-half lead slip away in a 30-27 loss at Freedom-Woodbridge last week, watching the host Eagles celebrate on a buzzer-beating 20-yard field goal. This week Forge travels to another Prince William County stalwart in Hylton, which is off to its first 3-0 start since 2013. Eagles quarterback Madden Lowe, who passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns against Freedom and also ran for a score, will need to be on point again to prevent Forge from dropping two in a row for the first time since September 2014. Hylton already holds victories over solid Northern Virginia opponents in Mount Vernon, West Potomac and Gar-Field, though the Bulldogs have seen each of those triumphs come by seven points or less. Prediction: Colonial Forge 35, Hylton 20

MASSAPONAX (2-1) at PENN WOOD (Pa.) (3-1)

After a heartbreaking loss at Louisa County on a last-second blocked field goal attempt a week ago, Massaponax hits the road for a four-hour trip to take on Penn Wood (Pa.). The Panthers rushed for 357 yards in the Louisa game, with fullback Elijah Christopher amassing 190 yards and a touchdown. They hope their vaunted triple-option attack will create as many problems for Penn Wood as it does for area opponents. Penn Wood's spread offense is led by 6-foot-2, 250-pound quarterback Desman Johnson. Johnson threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 33 scores a season ago, earning him all-state honors. Prediction: Penn Wood 41, Massaponax 34

OTHER GAMES

STONEWALL JACKSON-MANASSAS (2-0) at BROOKE POINT (0-2)

Brooke Point finds itself facing an unbeaten opponent for the third week in a row after lopsided losses to Broad Run and Stone Bridge to start the year. Calvin Asamoah rushed for 97 yards in last week's 42-7 setback at Stone Bridge, and the Black-Hawks are hoping he can turn in a similar effort to help them set the tone offensively. However, Stonewall Jackson has a stud running back of its own in Toviel Jung, who racked up 180 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in last week's 48-7 drubbing of visiting Forest Park. Prediction: Stonewall Jackson 34, Brooke Point 14

CAROLINE (0-2) at KING WILLIAM (3-0)

Caroline is coming off a bye week after dropping its first two games of the season to J.R. Tucker and Patrick Henry-Ashland, respectively. The Cavaliers likely won't find the going much easier against Class 2 King William, which has outscored its first three opponents to the tune of 154-18. Prediction: King William 32, Caroline 14

CHANCELLOR (1-2) at RIVERBEND (1-2)

A pair of teams coming off their first win of the season look to build momentum in this matchup of Spotsylvania County rivals. Chancellor rolled over visiting Hanover 43-14 a week ago, as quarterback Trevin Edwards passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another. Krisshaun Scott also added a pair of scores on the ground for the Chargers. Riverbend shocked many in the area with its dominating 22-6 victory at James Monroe last week. The Bears got 88 yards and two touchdowns rushing from Aiden Fisher in that game, while their defense held the Yellow Jackets to a paltry 135 yards of total offense. Prediction: Riverbend 21, Chancellor 20

COURTLAND (0-3) at ORANGE COUNTY (0-3)

Two Region 4B teams in desperate need of a win meet at Orange’s Porterfield Park. Last week, Courtland played Stafford to a 7-7 stalemate through a half, only to fall apart after intermission on the way to a 35-14 defeat. The host Cougars managed just 161 yards of offense. Fullback Thor Hanlon scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run, while wide receiver Sean Wray caught a 23-yard scoring pass from quarterback Raul Gil. Meanwhile, homestanding Orange County was held to just 61 yards of total offense in a 51-8 loss to Eastern View, with running back Jaylen Alexander’s 5-yard fourth-quarter touchdown scamper preventing a shutout. The Hornets turned the ball over five times and had a punt blocked and returned for a score in the game. Quarterbacks Walker Johnson and Sihle Mthethwa combined to throw three interceptions, with Mthethwa’s errant throw being returned for a touchdown. Prediction: Courtland 35, Orange 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE (0-3) at EASTERN VIEW (3-0)

Eastern View looks to run its regular-season winning streak to 40 games against a hapless Charlottesville squad. In last week's 51-8 thrashing of host Orange County, Eastern View got a 8-of-9, 260-yard passing performance from quarterback Till Butler. Butler threw four touchdown passes, with Alex Spangler and Chance Graves each hauling in two. Graves finished the game with 131 yards receiving, while Spangler added 130. The Cyclones' defense suffocated Orange, holding the Hornets to 61 yards of offense. Charlottesville has been outscored 132-28 in setbacks to E.C. Glass, James Monroe and Harrisonburg, though the Black Knights played their most competitive game of the season in last week’s 31-21 loss to Harrisonburg. They are led by senior quarterback Isaiah Washington, who made his first career start a week ago. Junior Jabari Jones is a standout at running back, as he scored a touchdown against Harrisonburg. Prediction: Eastern View 56, Charlottesville 7

JAMES MONROE (2-1) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (3-0)

James Monroe is hoping for a bounce-back effort this week following a disappointing home loss to Riverbend a week ago. Against Riverbend, the Yellow Jackets mustered just 135 yards of offense and turned the ball over three times. Quarterback Tahj Smith completed 7 of 15 passes for 51 yards and two interceptions, while Aidan Ryan tallied the team's only score on a 3-yard run. Mountain View has outscored Albemarle, Patriot and Potomac by a combined 114-12. In last week's dominating 35-0 victory at Potomac, Mark Shelton and Edward Ware combined to rush for more than 280 yards. Ware is averaging 104.3 yards per game on the ground, while Shelton checks in at 98.7. Prediction: Mountain View 35, James Monroe 7

SPOTSYLVANIA (3-0) at BRENTSVILLE (1-2)