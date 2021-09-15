ROBINSON 57, JUSTICE 0

Robinson (3-0) - 21, 7, 14, 15 = 57

Justice (1-2) - 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0

When it was all over, Robinson Head Football coach Scott Vossler stood near midfield, and downplayed the significance of his team’s 57-point victory over host Justice.

Asked about the possibility of becoming one of the Northern Virginia teams moving into the conversation of elite Class 6 squads such as Freedom and Madison, Vossler quickly dismissed the notion - “There are a lot of good teams from the region in the (State) Top Ten,” adding “I don’t know if we belong in that conversation.”

From the looks of Friday’s game, it may be hard to hold that thought for much longer.