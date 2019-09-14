Week 3 Fredericksburg Area Football Wrap-Up
There were a handful of marquee games involving Fredericksburg-area teams in Week 3, and most of them lived up to the hype. Let's take a look at what went down on Friday night.
GAME OF THE WEEK: LOUISA COUNTY 28, MASSAPONAX 27
The area's premier matchup turned out to be an early game of the year candidate, as host Louisa County rallied from a 27-20 fourth-quarter deficit to overtake Massaponax.
With 7:54 left in regulation, the Lions' Robert Morgan IV exploded for a 43-yard touchdown run, pulling them within 27-26. Opting to go for two and the lead rather than kick the extra point and tie it, Louisa pulled ahead on Jarett Hunter's 3-yard conversion run.
Massaponax still had life, though, thanks in part to Louisa's aggressive play-calling.
The Panthers took over at the Lions' 42-yard line with 3:34 remaining after a failed fourth-down run. Runs of 12 and 13 yards by Eijah Christopher led to an eventual first-and-goal at the 10, but the Louisa defense stiffened, forcing a 24-yard field goal attempt by Carson Pugh with 2 seconds left.
Pugh's kick never had a chance, as a host of Lions burst through the line immediately after the snap. Alex Washington was the first though, and he blocked Pugh's kick to cement Louisa's victory and send his teammates and fans into a frenzy.
Louisa (3-0) churned out 244 yards on the ground, with Kalup Shelton totaling a team-high 111 on just eight carries. Hunter added 68 yards and a score on 18 attempts, while Morgan finished with 66 yards and two touchdowns on nine touches.
Hunter also caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Landon Wilson, which gave the Lions a 20-13 halftime advantage.
Though it was without injured running backs Joshua Hale and Elijah Christopher, Massaponax (2-1) still amassed 357 yards rushing. Christopher rolled up a game-high 190 yards on 30 carries and scored once to pace the Panthers' triple-option attack.
A week after running for a school-record 305 yards in a 47-30 win over Dinwiddie, Massaponax quarterback Luke Morley was held to just 25 yards on 13 carries. He did score three touchdowns, though none of them were from longer than nine yards out.
OTHER BARNBURNERS......
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 30, COLONIAL FORGE 27
Freedom-Woodbridge staged a furious rally against Colonial Forge, rallying from a 21-0 deficit to top the Eagles 30-27 in a battle of Class 6 powers.
Forge quarterback Madden Lowe threw a pair of early touchdown passes--39 yards to Avery Johnson-Edmonds and 68 yards to Elijah Sarratt--and ran for a 10-yard score to give the Eagles their big lead in the first half.
Freedom (3-0) wasn't phased by the early onslaught though.
Late in the first half, Freedom quarterback Quest Powell connected with Jason Hawkins for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Then on the next possession, Powell hooked up with Umari Hatcher on a 64-yard strike to pull the hosts within 21-13 at intermission.
Freedom carried its momentum over into the second half, with J.T. Edwards' 11-yard scamper making it 21-19.
Trailing 27-19 in the fourth quarter, Powell found Hawkins once again--this time for a 33-yard touchdown--to draw within two at 27-25. Edwards' two-point conversion run tied the score at 27, setting the stage for a wild ending.
After partially blocking a Forge punt, Freedom took over in the visitors' territory with 1:15 left in regulation. A 24-yard Powell-to-Hawkins connection moved the ball to the Forge 3-yard line with just seconds remaining, and with no timeouts left to use, Freedom head coach Darryl Overton rushed his field goal unit onto the field. Kicker Markell Johnson's 20-yard attempt sailed through the uprights as time expired, setting off a wild celebration.
Colonial Forge (1-1) was paced by Lowe, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns to go along with his rushing score. Sarratt caught five passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, while Johnson-Edmonds hauled in three balls for 73 yards and two scores.
Powell was 12-of-21 for 204 yards and three touchdowns for Freedom. Hawkins had six catches for 97 yards and two scores.
NORTH STAFFORD 33, DINWIDDIE 29
North Stafford needed an 80-yard Jamir Boyd-to-Tevin White touchdown pass to pull ahead of Dinwiddie in the final two minutes of regulation for a 33-29 victory.
Boyd had a huge night for the Wolverines (3-0), completing 23 of 34 passes for 429 yards and four scores. Holt Egan totaled seven receptions for 135 yards.
Dinwiddie (1-2) quarterback Brenton Hilton was 9-of-20 for 197 yards with a two touchdowns and an interception. Robert Barlow caught two passes for 82 yards and a score and ran for 153 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
SURPRISE OF THE WEEK: RIVERBEND 22, JAMES MONROE 6
Raise your hand if you called this one.....
Nobody? Didn't think so.
Riverbend, coming off a 1-9 campaign in 2018 and an 0-2 start this season, went into Maury Stadium and thoroughly dominated James Monroe on its way to a commanding victory.
The Bears (1-2) got 88 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from Aiden Fisher, and their defense held the Yellow Jackets (2-1) to a meager 135 yards of total offense.
THE REST..........
CHANCELLOR 43, HANOVER 14: The host Chargers (1-2) earned their first win of the season behind two touchdown passes from quarterback Trevin Edwards. Edwards also ran for a score, and Krisshaun Scott tallied two touchdowns of his own on the ground.
STAFFORD 35, COURTLAND 14: Jack Koetter threw for 179 yards and two scores, and Devin Lardge rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown as the Indians (1-2) ran away from the host Cougars (0-3).
SPOTSYLVANIA 40, CULPEPER COUNTY 13: Ty-Shaun Colbert's 157 yards and two scores on the ground propelled the host Knights (3-0) to an easy win. DeAnthony Pendleton chipped in 109 yards and two touchdowns for Spotsylvania. The Blue Devils (1-2) were paced by Austin Lentz's 103 rushing yards and two scores.
EASTERN VIEW 51, ORANGE COUNTY 8: Till Butler completed 8 of his 9 pass attempts for career-highs of 260 yards and four touchdowns—two each to Alex Spangler and Chance Graves—as the visiting Cyclones (3-0) cruised to an easy 51-8 victory over the Hornets (0-3). Like Butler, both Graves and Leake posted career-highs in yardage and touchdowns. Graves finished with 131 yards, while Spangler had 130.
LIBERTY 27, KING GEORGE 17: The visiting Eagles remained unbeaten behind a 208-yard passing performance by quarterback Dylan Bailey. Tre'Von White registered 56 yards and a score through the air for Liberty, while Justin Lawson added 78 receiving yards of his own. The Foxes (2-1) got 110 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Gabe Aley, and quarterback Charles Mutter threw for 173 yards and a score.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 35, POTOMAC 0: The WIldcats (3-0) thrashed the host Panthers (1-2) to remain undefeated.
STONE BRIDGE 42, BROOKE POINT 7: Brooke Point (0-2) ran into a buzzsaw on the road, losing to host Stone Bridge (3-0).