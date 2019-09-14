There were a handful of marquee games involving Fredericksburg-area teams in Week 3, and most of them lived up to the hype. Let's take a look at what went down on Friday night.

The area's premier matchup turned out to be an early game of the year candidate, as host Louisa County rallied from a 27-20 fourth-quarter deficit to overtake Massaponax.

With 7:54 left in regulation, the Lions' Robert Morgan IV exploded for a 43-yard touchdown run, pulling them within 27-26. Opting to go for two and the lead rather than kick the extra point and tie it, Louisa pulled ahead on Jarett Hunter's 3-yard conversion run.

Massaponax still had life, though, thanks in part to Louisa's aggressive play-calling.

The Panthers took over at the Lions' 42-yard line with 3:34 remaining after a failed fourth-down run. Runs of 12 and 13 yards by Eijah Christopher led to an eventual first-and-goal at the 10, but the Louisa defense stiffened, forcing a 24-yard field goal attempt by Carson Pugh with 2 seconds left.

Pugh's kick never had a chance, as a host of Lions burst through the line immediately after the snap. Alex Washington was the first though, and he blocked Pugh's kick to cement Louisa's victory and send his teammates and fans into a frenzy.



Louisa (3-0) churned out 244 yards on the ground, with Kalup Shelton totaling a team-high 111 on just eight carries. Hunter added 68 yards and a score on 18 attempts, while Morgan finished with 66 yards and two touchdowns on nine touches.

Hunter also caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Landon Wilson, which gave the Lions a 20-13 halftime advantage.

Though it was without injured running backs Joshua Hale and Elijah Christopher, Massaponax (2-1) still amassed 357 yards rushing. Christopher rolled up a game-high 190 yards on 30 carries and scored once to pace the Panthers' triple-option attack.

A week after running for a school-record 305 yards in a 47-30 win over Dinwiddie, Massaponax quarterback Luke Morley was held to just 25 yards on 13 carries. He did score three touchdowns, though none of them were from longer than nine yards out.