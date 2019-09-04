News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 19:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 2 of New River Valley High School Football - Pick 3

Hunter Rice and the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers face a stiff challenge in always dangerous Blacksburg
Hunter Rice and the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers face a stiff challenge in always dangerous Blacksburg (HUDL)
Rodney Young • VirginiaPreps
@yjake
Staff Writer

In our 3 to See last week, we saw Radford and Pulaski County win, while the third featured Glenvar falling to Galax in the last five minutes of a see-saw affair. Let's go through some games to chec...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}