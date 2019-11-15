News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 14:50:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Week 12 of New River Valley Area - Recap & Playoff Preview

Rodney Young • VirginiaPreps
@yjake
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Last week of the regular season saw Christiansburg upset their county rival Blacksburg 21-14. The other two games of the three-pack saw a defensive struggle between Salem and Pulaski County. Salem ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}