Week 10 of New River Valley Area Football - Recap + Preview
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Last week saw a couple of upsets. Blacksburg (6-3) upended Hidden Valley 29-23. The Bruins got the winning score in the last two minutes as QB Luke Goforth hit Josh Gholston for a 94-yard strike. T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news