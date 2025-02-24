Watch VaPreps Classic Video - South Lakes/Maury

Playoff for 2025 VHSL Regional Hoops commences this evening and we have Predictions in various parts of the state here!
Keon Mitchell's 22 points steered Norview to a 63-55 triumph over Kempsville at the 16th Annaul VaPreps Classic.
Get the update on some of the changes for upcoming VHSL Winter Championships - including wrestling, swim & gymnastics.
Our review of the top prospects from the Virginia State champions starts with the Class 1 Champions Essex Trojans.
Check out the latest VHSL Hoops Top Tens, entering action on February 17, 2025 right here.
Playoff for 2025 VHSL Regional Hoops commences this evening and we have Predictions in various parts of the state here!
Keon Mitchell's 22 points steered Norview to a 63-55 triumph over Kempsville at the 16th Annaul VaPreps Classic.
Get the update on some of the changes for upcoming VHSL Winter Championships - including wrestling, swim & gymnastics.