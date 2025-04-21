Transfer DL Stephen Daley Ready to Give 100% Effort All the Time For IU

Benedictine lineman Maddox Cochrane has committed to play his College Foobtall in the Big 10 for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Highland 5-Star forward Nate Ament has ended his long recruitment with pledge to Tennessee of the SEC on Easter Sunday.
I saw several Virginia prospects take top honors at the UAA Camp. Check inside for insights on 25+ DMV prospects
Patriot LB Mathieu Kanu is a priority for Big Ten title contenderPenn State, a place he recently checked out on a visit.
Tune in to 757 Saturday Sports Talk on CoVA Sports TV on April 19, 2025 with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young.
Benedictine lineman Maddox Cochrane has committed to play his College Foobtall in the Big 10 for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Highland 5-Star forward Nate Ament has ended his long recruitment with pledge to Tennessee of the SEC on Easter Sunday.
I saw several Virginia prospects take top honors at the UAA Camp. Check inside for insights on 25+ DMV prospects