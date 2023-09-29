Watch LIVE from the Sportsplex in Virginia Beach as the Atlantic Shores Seahawks (4-1) play host to the Nansemond-Suffolk Academy Saints (1-3) in a matchup of private school teams.

The Seahawks come in averaging 38.4 points per game behind QB Micah Lance, who has completed 89 of 129 passes for 1110 yards and a 20-6 TD/Int. ratio. Defensively, the group is led by lineman Nathaniel McDonald, a William & Mary commit who has made 31 total tackles with 16 behind the line of scrimmage.

NSA's Saints counter with one of the state's best wide receivers in Isaiah Fuhrmann, who last season hauled in 59 balls for 1224 yards and 18 touchdowns. Holding double-digit offers with Buffalo and VMI among his latest, Fuhrmann is up to 15 receptions for 203 yards and 3 TD's thus far in 2023.





