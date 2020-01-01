Watch Game Highlights of South County's 14-13 victory over Oscar Smith in the VHSL Class 6 State Football Championship at Hampton University on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

South County overcame being out-gained 302-156 by the Tigers thanks to a key goal-line stand, stopping Oscar Smith four times on fourth down, plus came up with four takeaways compared to just one for the crew from Chesapeake.

When they scored a touchdown with 7:04 to play, Oscar Smith pulled within a point at 14-13. However, they would miss the extra point - and also missed a field goal in the first half - in a game where they would be no scoring from either side in the second half.

While Oscar Smith finished 13-2 overall, the Stallions completed a perfect 15-0 overall season with their first state title in program history.

Video by Tyler Baines with narration from Matthew Hatfield.